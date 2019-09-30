Craig Revel Horwood All Balls and Glitter debut solo tour announced

Craig Revel Horwood will embark on his first solo tour around the UK in spring 2020.

The choreographer, performer and Strictly Come Dancing judge will talk about his life – from Australia to the West End to the BBC – and perform some of the music that has been the soundtrack to his career.

Craig's professional training began in Australia, where he appeared in productions including West Side Story and La Cage Aux Folles. He then joined the Lido Du Paris as a dancer and as principle singer at the Moulin Rouge before coming to the UK for the tour of Cats.

The performer appeared in the West End in Miss Saigon and was an original cast member of Crazy For You. He has been nominated for an Olivier Award for his choreography of Spend Spend Spend and My One and Only – other credits include the UK tour of Sister Act and the film Paddington 2. Craig continues to perform onstage, with ten years in pantomime and as Miss Hannigan in Annie both in the West End and on tour.

The All Balls and Glitter tour will open at Weston-super-Mare's Playhouse Theatre on 22 May 2020, before playing in Coventry, Wolverhampton, Milton Keynes, Watford, High Wycombe, Crawley, Guildford, Swindon, Stoke-on-Trent, Salford, Yeovil, Poole, Torquay, Cheltenham, Leeds, Portsmouth, Hull, Blackpool, Southend and Peterborough. The tour will finish in the Isle of Wight on 4 July.

Tickets go on sale on 4 October.