Complete cast announced for Bristol Old Vic's Hamlet

Full casting has been revealed for the new Bristol Old Vic revival of Hamlet, heading for the iconic theatre later this autumn.

Joining the previously announced Billy Howle (Glue) in the title role will be Niamh Cusack (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) as Gertrude, Mirren Mack (Sex Education) as Ophelia, Finbar Lynch (Faith Healer) as Claudius, Taheen Modak (The Bay) as Laertes and Rosencrantz, Isabel Adomakoh Young (Heartstopper) as Horatio, Firdous Bamji (A Disappearing Number) as Ghost, Player King and Gravedigger, Jason Barnett (Instructions for Correct Assembly) as Polonius and Catrin Stewart (Stella) as Guildenstern/Reynaldo/Player Queen.

The production is directed by John Haldar and runs from 13 October to 12 November, with a creative team also set to feature Alex Eales (set designer), Natalie Pryce (costume designer), Malcolm Rippeth (lighting designer), Max Pappenheim (music/sound), Jack Phelan (video sesign), Lucy Cullingford (movement director), Sam Stevenson (casting director), Bret Yount (fight director), Zoe Hammond (costume supervisor) and Elinor Lower (assistant director).

Haidar said: "This production was first conceived of before the pandemic, so to have had Bristol Old Vic's support throughout that time and to now be able to begin rehearsals for it means such a lot. I'm grateful to be working with an incredibly gifted team, onstage and off, to interpret these characters and their fractured world anew".