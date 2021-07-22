Jake Quickenden joins Darren Day in Footloose tour – with rescheduled dates revealed

Jake Quickenden will join the upcoming tour of Footloose, set to begin in the UK in February 2022.

Rescheduled from its original dates, the piece will open at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 14 February. Darren Day will also appear in the piece as Reverend Moore.

Quickenden said today: "I can't wait to get out on tour with Footloose, after such a strange and difficult time we will finally be able to join our friends and family in the theatre for a truly feel -good night out. This show is packed full of amazing 80s hits I can't think of a better tonic for 2022."

The piece has casting by Debbie O'Brien, and will be directed by Racky Plews, with choreography from Matt Cole, musical supervision by Mark Crossland and design by Sara Perks with lighting design from Chris Davey and sound design from Chris Whybrow. Further casting will be announced soon.

The piece will also visit Brighton, Manchester, Peterborough, Stoke, York, Cheltenham, Blackpool, Birmingham, Doncaster, Southampton, Aylesbury, Malvern, Llandydno, Cardiff, Sunderland, Woking, Bradford, Oxford, Wolverhampton, Barnstaple, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Wimbledon (Quickenden will not appear at the final three stops).

Based on the 1980s film of the same name about a city where dancing and rock music are banned, it features numbers including "Holding Out for a Hero", "Almost Paradise" and "Footloose".

Tickets for select dates are available below.