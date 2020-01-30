Deborah Warner announced as new Ustinov Studio artistic director

Theatre and opera director Deborah Warner has been made artistic director of Ustinov Studio in Bath.

Having first founded The Kick Theatre Company in 1980 at the age of 21, Warner was previously resident director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, associate director of the National Theatre, and associate director of the Barbican. She earned an Olivier Award for her production of Titus Andronicus with Brian Cox, while most recently she oversaw King Lear at the Old Vic, starring Glenda Jackson.

Warner's inaugural season at the theatre will begin in the autumn of this year, with full details and programming to be announced in due course.

Warner said: "﻿I am delighted to be joining the team in Bath and very excited to be working on a small and intimate scale once more. The Ustinov Studio has become a major force in British theatre and I look forward to the opportunity to present challenging and questioning theatre in all its many forms as we enter this new decade."