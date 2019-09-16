Wise Children cinema screening: first look at Emma Rice's show

WhatsOnStage has a first look at the brand new cinema screening of Emma Rice's Wise Children, which will be appearing at venues across the country in October.

Directed and staged by Rice, the play is based on Angela Carter's novel of the same name and follows the Chance twins as they enter the world of showbusiness. The play first premiered at London's Old Vic in October 2018 before embarking on a nationwide tour.

From 3 October 2019 the play will be screened in over 250 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, following the show's recording at York Theatre Royal in March. It runs at 150 minutes with an age rating of 15. You can see a list of participating cinemas here.

The cast of the show includes Sam Archer (Young Peregrine), Ankur Bahl (Young Melchior), Stu Barker (The Band), Omari Douglas (Showgirl Nora), Mirabelle Gremaud (Young Nora), Alex Heane (The Band), Paul Hunter (Melchior Hazard), Melissa James (Showgirl Dora), Bettrys Jones (Young Dora), Patrycja Kujawska (Lady Atalanta/Wheelchair), Etta Murfitt (Nora Chance), Katy Owen (Grandma Chance), Ian Ross (Band Leader), Gareth Snook (Dora Chance) and Mike Shepherd (Peregrine Hazard).

Wise Children the play features designs by Vicki Mortimer, lighting by Malcolm Rippeth, sound and video by Simon Baker and puppetry by Lyndie Wright.