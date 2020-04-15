Crongton Knights stage adaptation to be streamed online for free

Pilot Theatre's hit production of Crongton Knights, created in collaboration with Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Derby Theatre and York Theatre Royal, will be streamed online for free.

Based on the novel by Alex Wheatle and adapted by Emteaz Husain, the piece, which mixes music and beatboxing with storytelling, follows six youngsters who head out on a crusade across a nearby estate.

The show will be webcast at 6.45pm on Wednesday 22 April 2020, the day it was meant to have its London premiere in Peckham. The production will then be available until 9 May, the very day the Peckham run would have ended.

During this time Pilot Theatre will also provide special talks and Q&As with creatives, with Hussain, Wheatle and co-directors Esther Richardson and Corey Campbell giving a special introduction on 22 April. Composer and musical director Conrad Murray will talk on 23 April.

Crongton Knights premiered early this year and was heralded as "an expression of contemporary heroism amid troubling times" in our four-star review.

The stream will be available below from 22 April.