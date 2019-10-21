Lorne Campbell announced as new National Theatre Wales artistic director

The National Theatre of Wales has announced that Lorne Campbell will take up the position of artistic director, succeeding Kully Thiarai in spring 2020.

The Scottish theatre director is currently the artistic director and joint chief executive – in partnership with executive director Kate Denby – of Northern Stage, with credits including The Bloody Great Border Ballad, Get Carter and The Last Ship. Campbell previously worked as a freelance director with the Liverpool Everyman, Playhouse Theatre, Birmingham Rep, Theatre Royal Bath, The Almeida Theatre and Hull Truck, as well as an associate director at the Traverse Theatre between 2004 and 2008.

Clive Jones, Chair of National Theatre Wales, said: "We were impressed by the range and depth of Lorne's artistic work, his obvious leadership skills and clear commitment to promoting and developing Welsh talent. He will bring a new energy and vitality to theatre in Wales."

Campbell commented: "The chance to work with the incredible talent, ambition and dynamism of Welsh theatre and through the innovative and flexible model of NTW, to create opportunities for new conversations between audiences, artists and communities, domestically and internationally, is both remarkable and humbling. There is great work happening in Wales and I cannot wait to engage with the depth and breadth of this creativity, aspiration and expression."