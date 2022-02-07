RSC to partner with TikTok to offer discount tickets to young people and full-time students

The RSC has unveiled a new programme titled "TikTok Tickets".

From June 2022, young people and full-time students can see an RSC show in Stratford-upon-Avon or London for £10 (£5 for reduced-price previews), while state schools can also book £10 TikTok Tickets for group visits in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The scheme is open to anyone aged 14 to 25, with the companies also actively engaging with communities most in need. The new TikTok Tickets initiative will replace the former £5 tickets offer provided by the company.

Rich Waterworth, General Manager, UK and EU, at TikTok said: "Creativity and the arts have always been at the heart of our community on TikTok. Every day, we are the stage to theatre renditions, comedy performances or modern-day plays, performed and imagined by creators from every part of the UK.

"By partnering with the Royal Shakespeare Company to provide greater access to the work they do, we hope to inspire more young people to enjoy, experience and participate in theatre and the arts in all its forms."

Tickets will be available from 7 March for Richard III and All's Well That Ends Well, which have just been announced.