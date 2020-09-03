RSC to continue season of outdoor shows

The RSC will continue to present outdoor performances at The Dell in Stratford-upon-Avon throughout September weekends.

Each weekend the venue will curate a series of live shows inspired by Shakespearean works as well as highly regarded contemporary writers.

September will explore ideas of truth and self-hood, music and poetry, royal history and new writing penned under lockdown, with a variety of RSC creatives contributing for each Friday-to-Sunday spree.

Artistic director, Gregory Doran, said: "Despite our theatres being closed for full productions until 2021, our acting company continue to work on events and activity, including our programme of outdoor Shakespeare in Stratford, which has proved incredibly popular with audiences throughout August. Whilst we continue to do everything we can to bring our buildings back to life as soon as possible, we are pleased to announce the continuation of our outdoor performance throughout September.

"This month's programme will see extracts from Shakespeare's plays feature alongside a selection of exciting new works by the playwrights of today. I am delighted to see Stratford audiences embracing this unique programme of socially-distanced, outdoor theatre and look forward to a time when we can welcome them back to our buildings to share the experience of live theatre with them."

The company recently revealed it will be forced to make redundancies while the pandemic continues and venues remain locked down. Shows are free but audiences will be invited to make a donation.