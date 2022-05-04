RSC reveals full casting for Richard III, starring Arthur Hughes

Complete casting has now been confirmed for the Royal Shakespeare Company previously announced production of Richard III.

Joining Arthur Hughes (Netflix's The Innocents), who is set to take on the titular role, will be Rosie Sheehy (as Anne), Minnie Gale (as Margaret), Ashley D Gayle (as Edward), Ben Hall (as Clarence), Conor Glean (as Murderer), Nicholas Armfield (as Richmond), Micah Balfour (as Hastings), Claire Benedict (as Duchess of York), Kirsty Bushell (as Elizabeth), Callum Coates (as Brackenbury), Oscar Batterham (as Rivers), Sophie Cartman (as Keeper), Matthew Duckett (as Catesby) Will Edgerton (as Tyrell), Olivia Onyehara (as Dorset/Citizen 2), Thom Petty (as Ratcliffe), Joeravar Sangha (as Murderer), Simon Coates (as Stanley), Eloise Secker (as Mistress Shore/Citizen 1) and Jamie Wilkes (Buckingham).

Director Gregory Doran, who last month announced his stepping down from his role as artistic director of the RSC after a decade-long tenure, said: "It's a real thrill to be back in the rehearsal room at last working with this fantastic company of actors which includes several familiar faces from the current double-bill of Henry VI: Rebellion and The Wars of the Roses alongside returning company members from across the years and those making their debut with the RSC this summer."

The creative team also includes associate director Aaron Parsons, set and costume designer Stephen Brimson Lewis, lighting designer Matt Daw, composer Paul Englishby, sound designer Claire Windsor, movement director Sian Williams, and fight directors Rachel Bown-Williams and Ruth Cooper-Brown.

Richard III will run at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 23 June to 8 October 2022.



