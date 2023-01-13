Inside the RSC's climate emergency Tempest led by Alex Kingston

Using the Theatre Green Book as a starting point, the RSC's new adaptation of The Tempest is placing the climate emergency centre stage.

Many items of the production's set were found during beach cleans, as well as being adapted from local rubbish provided by the local community in Stratford-upon-Avon.

David Osmond and Alex Kingston

© RSC, photo by Ikin Yum Photography

Costumes (provided by Piper and Natasha Ward) have sometimes been upcycled from existing garments inside the RSC's costume workshop, all as a means of demonstrating how shows can be presented sustainably.

You can watch a new trailer for the production here:

Many of the items found on beaches or recycled from the local area can be seen in action in the rehearsal photos displayed here – showing Alex Kingston (Doctor Who) leading the piece as Prospero alongside a cast featuring Jessica Rhodes (The Sugar Syndrome) as Miranda, Jamie Ballard (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Antonio, Ishia Bennison (Candide) as Gonzalo and Tommy Sim'aan (As You Like It) as Caliban.

Jessica Rhodes

© RSC, photo by Ikin Yum Photography

Elizabeth Freestone's production runs from 26 January to 4 March 2023, with tickets on sale via the RSC website.

Tommy Sim'aan

© RSC, photo by Ikin Yum Photography

The cast of The Tempest

© RSC, photo by Ikin Yum Photography