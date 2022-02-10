Full main stage line-up announced for Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival

The full main-stage line-up has been revealed for the Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival – an outdoor event dedicated to all things musicals.

Joining the line-up today will be Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera legend John Owen-Jones, plus Wicked star Sophie Evans and Groan Ups' Lauren Samuels, performing as a duo.

Britain's Got Talent winners Collabro will appear, joining the previously unveiled headliners Kerry Ellis (Anything Goes), Lee Mead (Wicked), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet) and Marisha Wallace (Hairspray).

The event takes place on Sunday 1 May at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, eight miles west of Stratford-upon-Avon. The London Musical Theatre Orchestra will accompany the main stage line-up. The line-up for the rest of the festival is to be revealed.