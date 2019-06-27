David Walliams' The Boy in the Dress: first look at RSC's workshop

WhatsOnStage had a sneak behind the scenes of the RSC's new musical The Boy in the Dress.

The show is Mark Ravenhill's adaptation of David Walliams' book, with music from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers. We were allowed in to the show's first workshop, where cast, Walliams, Ravenhill and director Greg Doran all worked on the piece.

The production begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020.

The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.