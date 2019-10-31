Watch Rufus Hound chat with David Walliams and The Boy in the Dress creative team

Rufus Hound took time out of rehearsing for The Boy in the Dress to talk to the brand new musical's creative team, as well as writer David Walliams, who penned the original book.

It is adapted by Mark Ravenhill, with music by Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers.

The production begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020. You can see who will star in the piece and the announced creative team here.

The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.