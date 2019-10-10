The Boy in the Dress musical: the full cast in rehearsals at the RSC

Images have been released showing the cast of The Boy in the Dress in action as they continue to rehearse ahead of the show's opening.

The piece is Mark Ravenhill's adaptation of David Walliams' book, with music from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers. Find out who'll be starring in the show and featuring in the creative team here.

The musical begins previews at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon on Friday 8 November before opening on 27 November and running until 8 March 2020.

The Boy in the Dress is Walliams' debut children's book, which follows 12 year-old Dennis, who is his football team's striker and wants to wear a dress to school.