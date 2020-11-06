The Rocky Horror Show to embark on new 2021 tour

It's astounding – The Rocky Horror Show will be back on the open road again next year.

The production is directed by Christopher Luscombe and features songs including "Sweet Transvestite", "Science Fiction/Double Feature", "Dammit Janet" and "The Time-Warp". It tells of a couple that get stranded in the woods after a car issue and have to take shelter in a nearby castle.

Opening in March 2021 and running until October, the show will play at Southampton, Oxford, Hull, Stoke, Brighton, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Bradford, Liverpool, Richmond, Norwich, Aberdeen, York, Blackpool, Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Plymouth, Llandudno, Sunderland and Birmingham. Tickets are on sale now with further links below.

Creator, Richard O'Brien, said: "I am as thrilled, as the parent of an irrepressible child must be when they see their offspring skipping and dancing with abandon regardless of the when, where or why of the reason for doing so, to tell you that The Rocky Horror Show will be allowed out to play again in 2021. We ALL need a bit of cheering up lately so, please, break out the fishnets and join us for the fun."

Casting is to be announced.