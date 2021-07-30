Stephanie Chandos to star in 9 to 5 tour with Louise Redknapp

Further casting has been revealed for 9 to 5 the Musical on its upcoming tour.

Dolly Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

Stephanie Chandos will take on the role of Doralee Rhodes (played by Parton in the movie) alongside Louise Redknapp as Violet Newstead.

The tour is currently scheduled to open in Southampton on 31 August with dates through to March 2022.

Redknapp played the role of Violet Newstead to when 9 to 5 The Musical opened in the West End at the Savoy Theatre in 2019, while Chandos covered the role of Doralee in 2019.

Select dates are on sale below: