One Man, Two Guvnors at New Wolsey Theatre and Nuffield Southampton Theatres cast announced

Casting has been announced for the new revival of Richard Bean's hit comedy One Man, Two Guvnors which runs at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich before transferring to Nuffield Southampton Theatres.

The farce, based on The Servant of Two Masters by Carlo Goldoni, will star John Elkington (Charlie 'the Duck' Clench), Matt Devitt (Harry Dangle), Elizabeth Rowe (Pauline Clench), George Maguire (Alan Dangle), Tori Allen Martin (Dolly), Philip Tomlin (Francis Henshall), Marcus Adolphy (Lloyd Boateng), Josie Dunn (Rachel Crabbe), Lloyd Gorman (Gareth), Luke Barton (Stanley Stubbers) and Richard Leeming (Alfie).

Peter Rowe directs the actor-musician production, which has assistant direction by Aidan Napier, casting by Annelie Powell, set and costume by Libby Watson, lighting by Mark Dymock, sound by James Cook, physical comedy by Ian Nicholson and fight direction by Bret Yount.

Bean's show first ran at the National Theatre in 2011 starring James Corden, with Corden going on to win a Tony Award when the piece transferred to Broadway.

The new revival opens at the New Wolsey on 5 September and runs until 28 September, before transferring to Southampton where it runs from 1 to 12 October.