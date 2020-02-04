Million Dollar Quartet UK and Ireland tour full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Million Dollar Quartet, which opens on 10 March 2020 in Southampton.

Appearing in the show will be Robbie Durham (Johnny Cash), Ross William Wild (Elvis Presley), Matthew Wycliffe (Carl Perkins) and Katie Ray (Dyanne), with the role of Jerry Lee Lewis shared across the tour by Ashley Carruthers, Martin Kaye and Matthew Wycliffe. All return to the stage in their roles after playing the part before.

The newly announced cast join Peter Duncan, who will play the role of Sam Philips after appearing in the show during its 2017 tour.

After its opening on 10 March at Southampton's Mayflower Theatre, the show will visit Southend, Sunderland, Cambridge, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Dublin, Nottingham, Aylesbury, Bromley, Plymouth, Cheltenham, Salisbury, Bradford and Wolverhampton.

The show features 24 rock 'n' roll hits from Presley, Cash, Lewis and Perkins, including "Blue Suede Shoes", "Fever", "Great Balls of Fire" and "Hound Dog". It is inspired by the real-life recording session that brought the four singers together for the only time on 4 December 1956 at Sun Records, Memphis.

Million Dollar Quartet is written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux, directed by Olivier Award nominated Ian Talbot OBE, and includes designs by David Farley, lighting by David Howe and sound by Ben Harrison