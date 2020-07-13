Kings Theatre Portsmouth announces screenings of filmed musicals and live Q&As

Kings Theatre Portsmouth has revealed plans to screen archived productions in its auditorium, alongside a series of live Q&As presented both in-person and remotely.

The series will begin on 5 September, when Bonnie Langford will head to the venue for a special Q&A ahead of a screening of 42nd Street. Following that, director / choreographer Jerry Mitchell will introduce a screening of Kinky Boots remotely from New York on 17 October.

Finally on 3 October, Matthew Bourne will go to the Kings to take part in a Q&A. There will be three screenings of a few of Bourne's works – Swan Lake, The Red Shoes and The Car Man – as well as two live Q&A sessions.

The auditorium will be cleaned in between screenings with social distancing and other safety measures in place to prevent any spread of infection.

Kings Theatre CEO, Paul Woolf said: "Team Kings has been working tirelessly to find a way to bring entertainment back to the people of Portsmouth in a safe and comfortable environment. Film+ allows us to do this bringing you a series of curated film screenings with an added dose of theatrical magic all within current government guidelines. We are launching today with 3 special events that will be raising funds for the brilliant theatrical charity Acting for Others.

"We'll be adding more screenings over the next few weeks so please keep an eye on our website and social media for the latest news. We cannot wait to welcome the first customers back through our doors."

All screenings are £14 a ticket for one film or £30 for an all-day ticket for the Matthew Bourne event.