Bombay Superstar musical to embark on tour after world premiere

New musical Bombay Superstar has revealed touring dates as it prepares for its world premiere in Coventry.

Penned by Phizzical Productions' artistic director Sâmir Bhamra, the piece will open at the Belgrade Theatre in Coventry before visiting Hall for Cornwall, The New Wolsey Theatre, The Lowry and MAST Mayflower Studios.

Delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles, the show is set at the heart of Bollywood – full of glamour and scandal.

Bhamra said today: "As a child from the VHS and Walkman generation living in Kenya, Bollywood films were more than a source of entertainment. The stories instilled a belief system, and the actors were our role models. These dynamic, melodramatic, and extravagant films were a ticket to dream and to unite South Asians globally. Growing up as a migrant in a working-class family in the UK, these films continued to be a compass, giving people hope to build their aspirations during unjust times.

"It has taken over 15 years to realise this dream production about the larger-than-life stories from the flamboyant Indian film industry and to have the courage and the belief that it can be presented on stage in a cinematic style. We are adorning it with iconic Bollywood hits from the 70s and 80s when a fusion of orchestral Indian music and international sounds created youthful upbeat rhythms. Infused with nostalgia, Bombay Superstar is a tribute to the grandeur, costumes, choreography, and scandalous secrets of Hindi movies for everyone to enjoy."

The show has lyrics by Robby Khela and musical direction by Hinal Pattani. It runs in Coventry from 15 October.