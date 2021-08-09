9 to 5 musical tour announces complete casting

Full casting has been revealed for 9 to 5 on tour.

Joining the previously revealed Louise Redknapp, Stephanie Chandos, Vivian Panka and Sean Needham will be Julia Nagle as Roz, Alexander Bartles, Callum Henderson, Clayton Rosa, Demmileigh Foster, Emily Bull, Emily Woodford, Grace Walker, Jon Reynolds, Joshua Lear, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Rebekah Bryant, Ricardo Spriggs, Richard Taylor Woods, Ross Lee Fowkes, Russell Dickson, Sarah-Marie Maxwell, Sierra Brewerton and Sonny Grieveson.

Dolly Parton's musical has a book by Patricia Resnick, choreography by Lisa Stevens, design by Tom Rogers, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Poti Martin, video by Nina Dunn, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and casting by Anne Vosser. It is based on the 1980 film of the same name.

The tour kicks off in Southampton on 31 August with dates through to March 2022.