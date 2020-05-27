About this show

The Glee Club, made up of five hard working, hard drinking miners and a church organist, is preparing for the local gala. Though they're established on the working men's club circuit, they aren't exactly at the vanguard of the musical revolution. Sometimes compassion and understanding, as well as bigotry and cowardice, can come from the most unlikely of places. This is the summer of 1962; music and much else is about to change - so too the lives of these six men. Nothing and no-one will ever be the same again.