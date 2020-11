About this show

Down the stairs... Along the corridor...Round the corner... Into the dressing room... HIS dressing room. Hateful, hateful place. Spiteful, spiteful place. Dirty, dirty Leeds. 1974. Brian Clough, the enfant terrible of British football, tries to redeem his managerial career and reputation by winning the European Cup with his new team. Leeds United. The team he has openly despised for years, the team he hates and which hates him. Don Revie's Leeds.