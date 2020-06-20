About this show

A runaway hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, this family fun quiz is unlike anything you've seen before. Story knowledge, family film and TV music rounds mix with the mystery round where we know the questions but only one person can know the answer. And that person's in the audience. Confused? So are we! All that and a host who makes everyone from toddlers to grannies Frozen with laughter. This show will find out who is Boss Baby and who doesn't have a Scooby Doo! Fantastic fun for the whole family together. Prepare for quick-fire competition, lots of laughs and very few prizes.

Part of the Little Feet Festival