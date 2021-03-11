About this show

A schoolboy‘s dream. To be a professional footballer, to play at the highest level, to represent his country and to usurp the crown of his school‘s greatest hero: Leeds United and Scotland footballer Billy Bremner. The schoolboy was comedian Phil Differ and his dream came with a plan - to get into the school team, to impress with every game and to eclipse Bremner‘s incredible career through his own spectacular achievements. Only one thing stands in Phil‘s way - mediocrity. Discover the fruits of Phil‘s failure in this acclaimed and highly comical autobiographical show