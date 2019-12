About this show

Red Riding Hood is a goody good girl who takes food to her sick Granny in the woods - but the wolf sees her going and wants to eat her. Being a theatrical type he avoids the usual 'slash and kill' approach and goes to grannies house where he hides her in a cupboard and climbs into bed in disguise. Red Riding Hood is slow to spot the deception but is fortunately saved by a woodman with an axe!