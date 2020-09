About this show

Since 1993, with Dublin's finest mix of gritty soul and irresistible Irish charm, The Stars from The Commitments and their band have been performing all the soul classics from the award-winning movie, The Commitments. The show consists of 2 hours of sizzling soul including: Try A Little Tenderness. Take Me to the River, In The Midnight Hour, Chain Of Fools, Mustang Sally, Treat Her Right, Hard To Handle, Nowhere To Run, Destination Anywhere, Dark End of the Street plus many more...