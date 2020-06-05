About this show

She's a workaholic executive with an aggressive streak. He's an inflatable doll. The course of true love never did run smooth. When workaholic Kate is "gifted" a blow-up-boyfriend by her colleagues she keeps it as an act of defiance. Soon, the doll becomes the only person she dares to be herself around... but as it begins to take on a mind of its own, Kate comes face to face with the dangers of letting someone in. A touching and hilarious exploration of the challenges, joys and pitfalls of allowing yourself to be vulnerable, Me and My Doll is a romantic comedy with a twist.