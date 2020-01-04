About this show

It all started in 1993 when Jean Genie was formed following the discovery of David Bowie look-and-sound-alike artiste John Mainwaring. The band soon became famous for their flamboyant stage show and today the band have many impressive claims to fame. Jean Genie are one of the first tribute bands to play alongside the original artistes and they performed on stage with the original Spiders From Mars at the Mick Ronson Memorial Concert after show party, playing to VIP stars such as Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Roger Daltry (The Who) and Roger Taylor (Queen), to name but a few.