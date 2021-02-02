About this show

The music of Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys as never heard before! Those beautiful summer harmonies are blended with fabulous new orchestrations, bringing a complete new dimension to their hits of the 60s. A musical journey through the genius of Brian Wilson & The Beach Boys from the early surfin' days through to the groundbreaking Good Vibrations and the acclaimed Pet Sounds - the album that spurred the Beatles to make Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band - all set to a nostalgic video backdrop of the 60s era. Surfin' guitars and stunning vocals provided by musicians of the highest pedigree, the stunning Buzz Band have the honour of performing their hero Brian Wilson's songs. This superband can boast long careers in the West End and Disney shows, as well as hit records!