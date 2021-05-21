About this show

Returning to Theatr Brycheiniog after their last amazing show is Explosive Light Orchestra, with an epic night of rock classics and melodic symphonic rock.This is a celebration of the music of Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra by the best ELO tribute band currently touring the UK and Europe. 8 top professional musicians, including a fabulous string section, reproduce the rock and roll of on of the world's most celebrated bands. Gaining critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase, Explosive Light Orchestra give fresh life to classic hits including, Mr Blue Sky, Evil Woman, Livin' Thing, Wild West Hero, Don't Bring Me Down, Sweet Talkin' Woman, Turn to Stone, Hold on Tight and many more.