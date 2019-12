About this show

The Kingdom of Avantia is in peril. The magical beasts which used to protect the kingdom are now destroying it, with floods, fires and ice threatening to engulf the land. Only a hero can save Avantia and Tom has been chosen to battle the Beasts that have plunged the kingdom into danger. With his new friend Elenna, an epic struggle is about to begin as Tom sets out on the Beast Quest. Based on the books by Adam Blade.