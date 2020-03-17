About this show

Two explorers searching the dark mysteries of the ancient world enter a land beyond time and death; where the demons and gods they awaken unleash the gods and legacies within themselves. Hounded by scientists and supernatural forces, a perilous journey ensues as the couple, trying desperately not to lose one another, must play their role in the resurrection of an ancient deity. Drawing upon the mythology of Ancient Egypt, Return to Heaven is dance theatre at its most potent and ambitious - its narrative led by the subconscious; crossing lands, cultures and time to create a mythology and symbolism of its own. With influences of William Burroughs, old horror films and Victorian chillers, Return to Heaven presents visions of cursed tombs, jungles, science fiction nightmares and islands of paradise. Set to music ranging from Penderecki to Tchaikovsky, Mark Lanegan and Harry Belafonte, Return to Heaven is visceral and poignant, intricately choreographed and laced with dark humour.