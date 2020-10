About this show

Viva is a story of betrayal between two old friends who forget what's important in life... wrestling and tacos. It will take more than blood, sweat and ketchup to reunite their time tested friendship otherwise they risk plunging into the darkness of the 9 levels of hell. Full of vibrant Mexican culture, Mariachi, Luchadors, and Day of the Dead offerings, Viva fuses the laughs of a clown show with high octane energy of wrestling delivering extreme stupidity you haven't experienced before.

