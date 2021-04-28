About this show

Daggers Productions invites you to a night of intrigue, dread and trepidation. We present three short plays, each connected by the strength of emotion that they embody: revenge, hatred and fear. The plays are "Two Campers," which has been written by ten-year-old Yuna Earl as part of a writing competition, "Music Lovers," by Nick Warburton and "A Day at the Dentist's" by James Saunders. An evening of horror and fear awaits you as does your guide for the night, the sinister story teller, who will be there to hold your hand... or not as the case may prove.

Studio