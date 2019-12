About this show

It's Christmas Eve and whilst most children are hanging up their stockings, there are a few boys and girls who are not! They don't believe in Santa and with Christmas morning fast approaching cheeky elves Charlie and Kara must help Santa prove that he is indeed real! With magic tricks, songs and stories, can they make them believe before it's time to board Santa's sleigh and deliver the presents?

Performances at Wimbledon Library, SW19 7NB.