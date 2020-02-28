About this show

GUY is an award winning electronic musical about romance, rejection, and self love within the gay community. Guy is a fat, gay millennial looking for love... Guy is equal parts brilliant and shy... Guy feels like he doesn't fit in to the gay community. When a rejection on Grindr pushes Guy to make terrible life choices, he is forced to confront his inner demons, all the while pushing away everyone close to him. A journey through bingeing, gyming, prejudice, hook ups, beauty standards, and (spoiler alert) stolen identity, GUY reminds you that the only person you can be is yourself. With 12 heart pounding electronic pop anthems, GUY is the story of millennial love that will leave you proud, empowered, and a little bit in love; there's a little bit of GUY in everyone.