About this show

The Legends of American Country Show is now firmly established as Europe's No.1 Country Music Tribute show featuring the music of 8 of the biggest icons on the American Country scene including Garth Brooks, Randy Travis, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson, Buck Owens and Johnny Cash. This highly rated show includes 4 well known country stars and a super live band.