Shaun William George Ryder (born 23 August 1962) is an English singer, songwriter, television personality and author. As the lead singer of the Happy Mondays he was a leading figure in the Madchester cultural scene in the late 1980s. In 1993 he formed another band, Black Grape.

Ryder was the runner-up of the tenth series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!. The film 24 Hour Party People featured the story of Ryder's youth. Join Shaun as he discusses his life, career & the music industry. You will also have the opportunity to ask Shaun questions.