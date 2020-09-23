About this show

Two souls inextricably linked. One, a tortured and tenacious genius. The other, a hideous creature made up from bits of other people's bodies. Yes, Howard and Stu are back for Living Spit's unique take on Mary Shelley's gruesome gothic horror, Frankenstein. Geneva, Switzerland, 1823. Deeply affected by his mother's untimely passing and the death of Greg, his pet hamster, undergraduate Victor Frankenstein comes up with a plan. Using all of his best science-y skills, he endeavours to conquer death, once and for all