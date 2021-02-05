Join Strictly Come Dancing Champion siblings, KEVIN and JOANNE CLIFTON for An Evening with Kevin & Joanne Clifton
An intimate show produced for a socially distanced audience, the talented siblings will sing songs from their CD, tell stories of their dancing lives and perform some of your favourite Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional dance partners.
Due to scheduling, this will be the only chance to catch the successful brother and sister duo on tour together. Join Kevin and Joanne for a lovely evening of song, dance and dancing memories! This production is suitable for a socially distanced audience and is being created and toured with the audience, theatre staff, cast and crew safety at the forefront.
21 NOVEMBER - 21 NOVEMBER
FORUM THEATRE, BILLINGHAM
22 NOVEMBER - 22 NOVEMBER
ALBANY THEATRE, COVENTRY
16 NOVEMBER - 16 NOVEMBER
SPA PAVILION THEATRE, FELIXSTOWE
11 NOVEMBER - 11 NOVEMBER
THE WINDING WHEEL, CHESTERFIELD
13 NOVEMBER - 13 NOVEMBER
CHARTER HALL, COLCHESTER
14 NOVEMBER - 14 NOVEMBER
THE CRESSET, PETERBOROUGH
1 DECEMBER - 1 DECEMBER
PALACE THEATRE, LONDON
6 NOVEMBER - 7 NOVEMBER
THE HAWTH, CRAWLEY
15 NOVEMBER - 15 NOVEMBER
ALIVE CORN EXCHANGE, KINGS LYNN
31 OCTOBER - 31 OCTOBER
LIGHTHOUSE (PREVIOUSLY KNOWN AS POOLE ARTS CENTRE), POOLE
29 OCTOBER - 29 OCTOBER
KINGS THEATRE PORTSMOUTH, SOUTHSEA
4 NOVEMBER - 5 NOVEMBER
THEATRE SEVERN, SHREWSBURY
1 NOVEMBER - 1 NOVEMBER
EVERYMAN THEATRE, CHELTENHAM
19 NOVEMBER - 19 NOVEMBER
WINTER GARDENS AND OPERA HOUSE THEATRE, BLACKPOOL
8 NOVEMBER - 8 NOVEMBER
PRINCES HALL, ALDERSHOT
25 NOVEMBER - 25 NOVEMBER
THEATRE ROYAL, ST HELENS
2 NOVEMBER - 2 NOVEMBER
WEYMOUTH PAVILION COMPLEX, WEYMOUTH