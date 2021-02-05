About this show

Join Strictly Come Dancing Champion siblings, KEVIN and JOANNE CLIFTON for An Evening with Kevin & Joanne Clifton

An intimate show produced for a socially distanced audience, the talented siblings will sing songs from their CD, tell stories of their dancing lives and perform some of your favourite Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional dance partners.

Due to scheduling, this will be the only chance to catch the successful brother and sister duo on tour together. Join Kevin and Joanne for a lovely evening of song, dance and dancing memories! This production is suitable for a socially distanced audience and is being created and toured with the audience, theatre staff, cast and crew safety at the forefront.

TOUR DATES