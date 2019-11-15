About this show

Make it a magical Christmas with this spectacular brand-new production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas. Experience this ‘terrific dose of pure escapism’ (The Times) as this feel-good family musical lights up London’s Dominion Theatre for a strictly limited season from November 2019.

Reprising their acclaimed roles following a sell-out season at Curve, Leicester are Danny Mac (Sunset Boulevard, Strictly Come Dancing Finalist) as Bob Wallace and Olivier nominated Dan Burton (Gypsy, Singin’ in the Rain, Jersey Boys) as Phil Davis. This ‘glorious revival’ (The Telegraph) is brought to life by acclaimed Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany’s) and two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins).

A timeless romantic comedy to warm hearts of all ages, White Christmas features the classic songs Blue Skies, Sisters and the most famous festive song of all… 'White Christmas'.