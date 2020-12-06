About this show

This week-long series of concerts was filmed live on stage at the London Coliseum and stars some of the UK's biggest musical theatre names with each night headlined by a different artist.

AFTER YOU – A NEW MUSICAL is written by ALEX PARKER and KATIE LAM and directed by Jordan Murphy. It is a musical about the lives we choose, the paths we don’t take, and the things we sometimes need to keep for ourselves. With music by Parker and book and lyrics by Lam, After You stars BRADLEY JADEN (Les Misérables and Wicked) and ALEXIA KHADIME (The Prince of Egypt, The Book Of Mormon and Wicked) and is presented in association with Quick Fantastic.