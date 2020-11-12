About this show

A virtual production.

A unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical

Jeff (Marc Elliot – Eastenders) and Hunter (Tyrone Huntley – Jesus Christ Superstar), two self-confessed nobodies in New York, make a pact: they will write an original musical and submit it to the New York Musical Theatre Festival. The only catch? The deadline is in three weeks!

They’re joined by their two actress friends, Susan (Jenna Russell – Sunday In The Park With George) and Heidi (Lucie Jones – Waitress), and their music director, Larry (Ben Ferguson) but they hit another roadblock… What should they write about? They decide it’s best to “write what you know,” and set off on a unique musical adventure: writing a musical about writing a musical.

As the deadline looms, insecurities creep in and jealousies flare. Will the team succeed with their musical? Could it even win a Tony?!

Frequently hilarious, occasionally heartbreaking, and thoroughly inspiring, Josh Seymour directs this uplifting show celebrating individuality and creativity.

Professionally filmed and edited, this all-star cast present this incredible, Tony-nominated show in a new, exciting virtual setting.

Ticket holders will receive an email approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled viewing time with your link to the show which will be streamed via Vimeo. This must be watched live (please factor in timezone differences if you are watching internationally).