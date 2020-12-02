About this show

When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of ‘The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion. By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships.

Three Kings was performed and streamed live from The Old Vic stage to 72 countries across the globe in Sep 2020.

