Fog and creepily haunted houses, supernatural happenings, sea mists and dark stormy nights, lonely funerals and creaking attic doors, all combine in this gripping adaptation of Susan Hill's tense and thrilling story to create a play that taps our primal fears. A grieving lawyer believes a curse has been cast over him and his family by the spectre of the woman in black. In an attempt to exorcise the spirit he engages a sceptical young actor to help him tell his story. His plan begins innocently enough, but as the border between reality and fantasy blur, the horror starts and the flesh begins to creep..