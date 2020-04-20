About this show

The Simon and Garfunkel Story tells the fascinating tale of how two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world's most successful music duo of all time. Starting from their humble beginnings as 50's Rock n Roll duo 'Tom & Jerry', The Simon and Garfunkel Story takes you through all the songs and stories that shaped them, the dramatic split, their individual solo careers and ending with a stunning recreation of the legendary 1981 Central Park reunion concert.

Direct from it's success in London's West End, a sold out UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back!