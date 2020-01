About this show

A man wakes in the middle of the night to discover that the world has stopped. Through the crack in his bedroom curtains he can see no signs of life at all...other than a light in the house opposite where a woman in an oversized Bowie T-shirt stands, looking back at him. The Greatest Play in the History of the World...is a love story, set on Preston Road and also in space and in time, told by Julie Hesmondhalgh, written by Ian Kershaw and directed by Raz Shaw.