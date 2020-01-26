About this show

The annual Ballet Icons Gala in London has been organised by Ensemble Productions since 2006. The Gala’s programmes pay tribute to the traditions of the legendary Russian and other most prominent ballet schools and its legendary dancers who have been inspiring the ballet world and ballet lovers for centuries.

The 2020 Gala will again become a highlight in the ballet lovers’ calendar featuring captivating classical masterpieces and exploring contemporary repertoire created by today’s leading choreographers world-wide.

The programme will be accompanied by the English National Ballet Philharmonic orchestra under the direction of Valery Ovsyanikov and performed by leading dancers from the Bolshoi, Mariinsky, Mikhailovsky Theatre, Royal Ballet, English National Ballet, Grand Opera Paris, Staatsballett Berlin, New York City Ballet and others, and will be another unforgettable event, setting new standards in the ballet experience!